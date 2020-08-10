Man sought in fatal shooting surrenders

A man sought by the Little Rock Police Department in connection with the recent fatal shooting of 27-year-old Vence Lee Jr. surrendered at the department's 12th Street substation about 3:15 p.m. Sunday, according to an arrest report.

Brelyn De'Andre London, 25, of Little Rock faces felony charges of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by certain persons. He was being held in the Pulaski County jail as of Sunday evening, according to an online inmate roster.

According to Little Rock police spokesman officer Eric Barnes, London surrendered to police and was accompanied by his attorney.

On July 20, Lee was dropped off at Little Rock's CHI St. Vincent Infirmary after suffering multiple gunshot wounds, authorities said at the time. The vehicle, a white Kia, then reportedly left the scene.

Lee died of his injuries on Aug. 2, according to police.

Little Rock police last week said they were searching for London and an arrest warrant had been issued in connection with the homicide.