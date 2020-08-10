North Little Rock police ID shooting victim

FILE - A North Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.
Police on Monday released the name of a woman who was fatally shot in North Little Rock over the weekend.
Shameka Stewart, 42, of North Little Rock was found overnight Saturday in the roadway of West 25th Street suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a news release issued by police.
No suspects were named in the release. Police said the investigation is ongoing.
