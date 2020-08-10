BASEBALL

Indians' pitcher sent home

Indians pitcher Zach Plesac was sent back to Cleveland on Sunday in a rental car after violating team rules and Major League Baseball's coronavirus protocols, a club official told the Associated Press. The official said the 25-year-old Plesac went out with friends in Chicago on Saturday night following his win against the White Sox. The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation, said the team got Plesac a car so he wouldn't be around teammates in the event he contracted the virus. Plesac will be isolated from the team and can not take part in team activities until he twice tests negative for covid-19.