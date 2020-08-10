100 years ago

Aug. 10, 1920

TEXARKANA -- The close of the campaign in Miller county today reached its climax in the matter of county offices, the storm center being the contests for sheriff, representative and county judge. It is said that thousands of dollars are being wagered on the race for sheriff.

50 years ago

Aug. 10, 1970

• A light plane that left Little Rock Sunday for Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., crashed Sunday night on a farm near Stover, Mo., killing five persons, including a Little Rock resident. Jim Scrivner, operator of a funeral service at Versailles, Mo., identified the victims as Capt. Clarence J. Lilly, 27; his wife, Clara, 27; their two-year-old daughter, Julia Marie; the captain's brothers, Sgt. Henry J. Lilly, 21, and Samuel Eugene Lilly, 14.

25 years ago

Aug. 10, 1995

• A fatal wreck 30 years ago convinced a young Arkansas State Police trooper that children should always use seat belts. "It was a little child that went through the windshield," Capt. John Chambers, commander of Troop A in Pulaski and Lonoke counties, said Wednesday. "Of course, cars back then were heavier and had big, thick glass. ... It's stayed with me." Traffic deaths were 1993's leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 14, claiming 47 lives, according to the latest available state Department of Health totals. Seven were pedestrians. Last session, state lawmakers strengthened the child-restraint law in effect for the past 12 years. The new Arkansas Child Passenger Protection Law, covering children younger than 5, went into effect July 28, raising the age requirement for children to be in a child safety seat in a vehicle and the fine for violating the law.

10 years ago

Aug. 10, 2010

• Pulaski County Special School District leaders on Monday detailed the steps they've taken -- including the hiring of a new principal and a human relations consultant -- to remedy three years of standards violations at Northwood Middle School. The Arkansas Board of Education voted 6-0 in support of the recommendations made by state Education Commissioner Tom Kimbrell that will require the district and school to submit by the first day of classes, Aug. 19, documents showing that all violations on course offerings, safety codes and teacher certification have been cleared and that no new violations are committed. The documents must include a report from the state fire marshal's office showing that a long list of violations of safety codes -- such as the chaining of doors and the use of power strips that overload the school's electrical system -- have been resolved.