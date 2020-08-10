Police Beat

Police: Drugs found

in woman's purse

North Little Rock police on Sunday morning arrested Lucette Marie Smith, 46, on two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance after the car she was riding in was stopped in traffic in the 3800 block of Camp Robinson Road for failing to use a turn signal, according to an arrest report.

Smith, the passenger in the vehicle, had a warrant for her arrest for failure to appear out of North Little Rock, the report said. A search during the course of her arrest revealed illicit items in Smith's purse, including a glass smoking pipe and several plastic bags containing what appeared to be crack cocaine, both held inside a makeup bag, according to the arrest report.

The arrest report noted that Smith was only charged with possession of a controlled substance, as opposed to possession with purpose to deliver, because of the amount of crystalline material in the bags.

After having been read her Miranda rights, Smith, of North Little Rock, stated that she had smoked crack, according to the report.

She did not appear on a roster of Pulaski County jail inmates on Sunday evening.

Sleeping driver said

to face drug charge

North Little Rock police around 3:45 a.m. Sunday morning arrested Myron Dishon Collins Jr. of Conway on a misdemeanor charge of possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance after officers had to force their way into his vehicle because Collins was asleep behind the wheel in the middle of an intersection near the 3900 block of McCain Boulevard, according to an arrest report.

The arrest report said police were able to remove Collins from the vehicle and handcuff him. At the time, the arrest report said, Collins was under arrest on charges of driving while intoxicated and, later, refusal to submit to a chemical test; however, those charges were not reflected on the arrest report.

A search of Collins revealed a clear bag in his right front pocket containing a green, leafy substance suspected to be marijuana, the arrest report said.

He did not appear on a roster of Pulaski County jail inmates on Sunday evening.