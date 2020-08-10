ROCKETS 129, KINGS 112

Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard, left, and Jusuf Nurkic celebrate the team's win over the Philadelphia 76ers in an NBA basketball game Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)

Austin Rivers scored a career-high 41 points off the bench and the Houston Rockets used a big third quarter to pull away and cruise to a victory over the Sacramento Kings 129-112.. Rivers made six three-pointers as Houston improved to 4-1 at Disney on a night the Rockets played a second consecutive game without Russell Westbrook, who has a bruised right quadriceps. James Harden added 32 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists for Houston. De'Aaron Fox had 26 points for the Kings. ... Caris LeVert had 27 points and 13 assists, and the Brooklyn Nets used the best-shooting quarter in the NBA this season to send them on their way to a 129-120 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. Joe Harris added 25 points -- 23 in the first half -- for the Nets, who clinched seventh place in the Eastern Conference and a first-round playoff matchup with the defending NBA champion Toronto Raptors. Tyler Johnson scored 21 as Brooklyn improved to 4-2 in the restart. The Nets shot 85.7% (18 of 21) from the floor in the first quarter, racing to a 21-point lead.

San Antonio Spurs forward DeMar DeRozan, right, tries to keep the ball away from New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday (11) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)