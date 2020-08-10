Shot in the arm

Ol' reliable, ol' boring Editorial No. 196 is rolled out every year between oh, Sept. 15 and Oct. 1. Just when the summer's edge begins to come off a little and the nights get longer and cooler, editors around the country dust off their versions of No. 196 and warn readers that they should all get their flu shots. It's almost an unwritten law in editorial writing offices--publish that sucker once a year.

Not that anybody reads it. But it's the newspaper's version of glazed beets. It has vitamins, it's good for you, and people are starving back in China, so finish what you've got.

Except this year is like no other. Instead of running No. 196 out there once, to fill copy and space, readers may get this served up several times this year. And--this being an exception to the rule in an exceptional year--people may actually read it.

And follow through.

The flu shot is a good idea every year. But this year? Things are serious. More serious than normal.

Getting enough people to the doctor or pharmacy in September and October in a regular year would go a long way toward protecting the vulnerable and elderly, through something called herd immunity. This year, however, herd immunity from the flu may protect thousands of others.

Andy Davis' story the other day quoted Jennifer Dillaha, a state epidemiologist, who said only about half the people of Arkansas who should get a flu shot every year actually do. And if this covid-19 thing is still around come the fall--and everybody who should be taken seriously says it will be--then the hospitals don't need a flood of extra flu patients taking up room and beds.

And this, according to Dr. Dillaha: "You don't want to get the flu and covid-19 at the same time."

There is no vaccine for covid-19 yet, and even the vaccines that are created every year might not protect folks from the flu 100 percent of the time. Doctors are always guessing about the strain of the flu bug months before it arrives.

But the general consensus among 99.99 percent of all the Ph.Ds on the planet seems to be: Even if a flu shot isn't perfect, it boosts your ability to fight the sickness this season.

Speaking of the planet, word from the southern half of it--where they are as deep in winter as we are summer--indicates that all this mask-wearing might mean a better-than-expected flu season this year. We can only hope. But hope isn't a plan. Herd immunity is a plan.

To quote Dr. Tony Seupaul, who wears several hats at UAMS, among them the chairman of its Emergency Medicine Department: "What we're all really concerned about is that if we have a coincident, either normal or worse than normal flu season, in terms of the number of hospitalizations, and we continue with a steady diet of coronavirus cases, hospital systems could get overwhelmed by that sheer volume. Not only will that strain our resources to care for those patients, but other patients."

Living through this year's pandemic has been frustrating, not least because there is so little We the People can do about it. But in the next two months, there is at least one thing we can do to prepare for the fall and winter: We can all get a shot in the arm. And not metaphorically speaking.