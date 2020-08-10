State sports brief

HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETICS

Hazen athlete tests positive for virus

A Hazen athlete has tested positive for the coronavirus, the school announced Sunday in a Facebook post.

Hazen football coach and athletic director Joe Besancon said in the post that all athletic activities at the Class 2A school will be suspended until further notice. The athlete's sport was not named in the post, citing privacy laws.

Besancon added that if any other athletes were to show symptoms of covid-19, they should go get tested. If their test is positive, the athlete should contact their coaches so that their information could be relayed to the Arkansas Department of Health, according to Besancon's post.

Hazen is the 16th known high school reported by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette in the state to have suspended athletic activities because of a positive covid-19 case or exposure to the virus since June. The Arkansas Activities Association resumed in-person workouts for athletics across the state June 1.

-- Jeremy Muck