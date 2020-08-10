Summer's Back!

Last week lulled us into a false sense of hope. It actually felt like fall; the cool, crisp mornings, low humidity and blue skies, and highs only in the 80’s! It was heaven. Now we are back to the reality of an Arkansas summer. This weekend it was hot and humid. For the first time this year, you can tell who has been watering their garden, and who has not.

The lawns are browning and plants are wilting. I am watering like a fiend. In looking at the forecast this week, we have a small chance of rain Tuesday through Thursday, but it doesn’t look like measurable amounts of rain.



Typically, when we get rain in August, it is spotty. Having a rain gauge is a very useful thing, so you know how much water your yard actually gets. I do have a sprinkler system, but I still have to supplement in the raised beds and all my containers.

I was going to start planting fall vegetables this week, but I may hold off and hope for better weather next week. We can always hope! We are getting darn close to that 100 mark today and it is already humid.



It is really important that you don’t let your spring blooming plants get too dry right now. My Encore azaleas are blooming now

, and I have buds galore on my camellias,

tulip magnolias and dogwoods now, and they will be setting more. Remember the big leaf

and oak leaf hydrangeas

I set their flower buds in the fall too. Many big leaf hydrangeas didn’t bloom this year from winter damage, so they have had plenty of time to grow and should be preparing for next year. They wilt easily if they get too dry, so water, water, water.



Look at what you planted this year. We have had it pretty easy for most of the growing season, but now is a challenge. Which plants are standing up to the heat and humidity? Which ones are struggling? Which one needs the most water? Keeping records does help plan for next year.



Here is one of my pots a week after I planted it:

and here it is today:

Front bed at planting (with pansies still blooming in April):

And today:

I will definitely be using sunpatiens again, and the Dragonwing begonias, purslane and vinca (periwinkle), but the orange Tecoma will not be reappearing in my garden. It was supposed to bloom all summer and it is large and green with not one flower on it for over a month! While everyone may not be as diligent as I am with a camera, taking pictures can help with record keeping.

Unfortunately, this buckeye is not suffering from drought,

but is turning its beautiful fall color! Red buckeyes start the season early and beautiful, and end early and ugly. These should not be planted as a focal point in the landscape, but as a fringe plant where their early decline can be camouflaged.



When it is hot outside, many gardeners want to stay inside, but pay attention to what is happening in the garden—work early to avoid the heat.