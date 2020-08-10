Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Cooking Families Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

This Week in Arkansas Athletics

by Bob Holt, Tom Murphy | Today at 2:02 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Chuck Dicus races to the end zone for an Arkansas touchdown in the 1969 Sugar Bowl against Georgia. Dicus, an All-American wide receiver for the Razorbacks in 1969-70, was enshrined in the College Football Hall of Fame in South Bend, Ind. on Aug. 11, 2000. (AP le photo)

Loading story body...

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT