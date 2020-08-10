UA child porn case under investigation

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas police are investigating images of child pornography found on a university computer, said Capt. Gary Crain.
A UA employee doing maintenance on the computer discovered the images, which were reported to police on Wednesday, Crain said.
The computer had been located in a multipurpose room in the Arkansas Union, Crain said.
"It was a computer that was accessible by many different people," Crain said.
University police are working with forensic experts from a field office of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Crain said.
He said he had no information about the number of images discovered.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.