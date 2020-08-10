Sections
UA child porn case under investigation

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 4:04 a.m.

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas police are investigating images of child pornography found on a university computer, said Capt. Gary Crain.

A UA employee doing maintenance on the computer discovered the images, which were reported to police on Wednesday, Crain said.

The computer had been located in a multipurpose room in the Arkansas Union, Crain said.

"It was a computer that was accessible by many different people," Crain said.

University police are working with forensic experts from a field office of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Crain said.

He said he had no information about the number of images discovered.

