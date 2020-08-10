Voters head to the polls Tuesday to choose a new city director in Barling

Supporters of a candidate cavort across the street from a polling place in Little Rock's Hillcrest neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, March 3, 2020. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/John Sykes Jr.)

FORT SMITH — Voters in the Sebastian County city of Barling will decide Tuesday who will represent Ward 1 on their city’s board of directors.

Greg Murray, 46, Kevin Strobel, 50, and DeeWayne Norbury, 73, will contend for the Ward 1 city director position in the Barling municipal primary election Tuesday, according to a sample ballot on the Sebastian County website. The city of Barling website states that the position is currently held by Bruce Fararr.

Sebastian County Election Coordinator Meghan Hassler said the candidate who receives a majority of the votes, 50% plus one, will be declared the winner. If none get a majority, then the candidates who receive the first and second most votes will face each other for the position again in the Nov. 3 general election.

The Sebastian County website states that eligible voters will be able to cast their ballot at one vote center from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday: Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Church at 1301 Frank St. in Barling. Early voting took place Aug. 4–Aug. 7, as well as on Monday, at the Sebastian County Courthouse in Fort Smith.

Barling City/Court Clerk Florene Brown said city directors get paid $100 per meeting for their services.