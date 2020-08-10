Wisconsin woman arrested in Arkansas after alleged abuse of 1-year-old

A 25-year-old Wisconsin woman was arrested Sunday in Izard County on allegations that she abused a 1-year-old, the sheriff's office said.

Brittney Vasey, of Clayton, Wisc., was arrested at a residence in Oxford, where she has stayed for several months, according to a news release issued by Chief Deputy Charley Melton.

Deputies responded to West Spring Hill Road after receiving one call about a domestic disturbance and another alleging that Vasey was abusing the child.

Deputies learned that Vasey "had become physically abusive" toward the child and that when adults tried to stop her, she "became abusive" toward them, Melton said.

Witnesses told deputies that Vasey threw a cellphone at the child, pushed the child, dropped the child from 4 feet in the air and struck the child with her knee, according to a probable cause affidavit filed with Izard County Circuit Court.

She is also accused of striking adults in the face and scratching their necks, according to the affidavit.

Vasey told deputies that she wanted her child back to travel back to Wisconsin, the affidavit says.

An Arkansas Department of Human Services family service worker took custody of the 1-year-old, according to the affidavit.

Deputies charged Vasey with felony domestic battery, felony endangering the welfare of a minor, three counts of misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor criminal mischief, Melton said.

She is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 18.