Woman dies after vehicle overturns in creek, troopers say

A 29-year-old Nashville woman died early Sunday after the vehicle she was driving overturned into a creek north of Hope, troopers said.

Christina Marie Hines was driving a Ford Edge south on Arkansas 73 shortly before 4 a.m. when the vehicle left the road, struck a guardrail and overturned in the creek, a preliminary crash report says.

No one else was in the vehicle, the report says.

Troopers reported conditions as clear and dry at the time of the crash.

At least 366 people have died on Arkansas roadways this year, according to preliminary figures.