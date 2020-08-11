Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Cooking Families Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

2 teens killed, another injured in Magnolia crash

by Eric Besson | Today at 10:04 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Fatal wrecks in Arkansas

Two 14-year-olds died and a third minor suffered injuries after a Freightliner struck their pickup Monday morning in Magnolia, according to troopers and the local coroner.

The teens were in a Chevrolet Colorado hit by the tractor-trailer when the Colorado turned onto U.S. 79 from a private drive shortly before 6 a.m., according to a preliminary crash report.

The male driver and a male passenger died, and a female passenger was injured, the report says.

Columbia County Coroner Randy Reed said the teens who died were 14 years old. He did not know the age of the injured girl.

The Freightliner's driver was not hurt, troopers said.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash, the report says.

At least 368 people have died on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary numbers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT