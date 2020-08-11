2 teens killed, another injured in Magnolia crash

Two 14-year-olds died and a third minor suffered injuries after a Freightliner struck their pickup Monday morning in Magnolia, according to troopers and the local coroner.

The teens were in a Chevrolet Colorado hit by the tractor-trailer when the Colorado turned onto U.S. 79 from a private drive shortly before 6 a.m., according to a preliminary crash report.

The male driver and a male passenger died, and a female passenger was injured, the report says.

Columbia County Coroner Randy Reed said the teens who died were 14 years old. He did not know the age of the injured girl.

The Freightliner's driver was not hurt, troopers said.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash, the report says.

At least 368 people have died on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary numbers.