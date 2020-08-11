'American Idol' sets Arkansas auditions via Zoom

Sam Hill practices a song while waiting in line to compete during "American Idol" auditions Sept. 12, 2018, at Little Rock's River Market. (Democrat-Gazette file photo/Thomas Metthe)

“American Idol” will hold virtual Arkansas auditions via Zoom, Tuesday, Aug. 18. “Idol” hopefuls can audition face-to-face in front of the show’s producers.

Additional information on “Idol Across America,” which involves virtual auditions in all 50 states, as well as specific audition details, locations, full eligibility requirements, submission forms, terms and conditions, is available at americanidol.com/auditions.