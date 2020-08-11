Authorities investigate after woman found dead in Lawrence County home

Authorities are investigating after a woman’s body was found in her Lawrence County home.

Family members of 24-year-old Kelsey Joslin contacted the Lawrence County sheriff’s office Monday after they “became concerned about her well-being,” according to a news release from Arkansas State Police.

Joslin’s body was found Monday night at her home on Lawrence Road 739, where she lived with her husband, 29-year-old Jaylane Joslin.

State police are assisting in the investigation, and Kelsey Joslin’s body has been sent to the state Crime Lab to determine her manner and cause of death.

State police said in the release Jaylane Joslin is being held at the Lawrence County jail “while the death investigation is continuing.”