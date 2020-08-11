Bentonville city clerk could start job early

BENTONVILLE -- Kirby Romines could start work as the new city clerk early if the City Council approves it tonight.

Linda Spence was city clerk until she retired in early July. Her term wasn't up until 2022. The position was placed on the Nov. 3 general election ballot.

Romines was the only person to file and will be elected to a two-year term to begin Jan. 1, according to council documents.

"Kirby has expressed that she is willing to start immediately, and it is therefore recommended that she be appointed city clerk for the remainder of 2020. This can be done by motion," according to the council agenda. The item is the last of 19 on the agenda.

The part-time position pays $13,356 per year, according to the city. City administrative staff members have been doing the clerk's duties since Spence left.

A Bentonville native, Romines, 24, is directer of sales for REW Marketing. She previously served as client executive for Bentonville-based NWA Brand and as director of member engagement and experience at the Greater Bentonville Area Chamber of Commerce, according to to a news release.

Dana Caler, elections administrator at the Benton County Clerk's Office, said Romines' name will still appear on the ballot in November. There are 29,686 registered voters in Bentonville and 161,265 registered voters in the county, Caler said.

The council meeting is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. at the Bentonville Community Center, 1101 S.W. Citizens Circle.