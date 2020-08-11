Bethel Heights, Springdale voters to decide annexation

Jonathan Hutchins (from left) and Matthew Hutchins, 4, play, Saturday, August 1, 2020 at a park on Sunrise Dr. in Bethel Heights. Voters in Springdale and Bethel Heights will determine August 11 if Springdale will annex its neighbor to the north. Check out nwaonline.com/200802Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

SPRINGDALE -- Voters in Springdale and Bethel Heights go to the polls today to decide whether to annex the small town into Springdale.

A majority of voters in each city must approve the measure for it to pass. The annexation is the only issue on the ballot.

Residents proposed the annexation to resolve the issue of Bethel Heights' failing sewer system.

If the voters approve the consolidation, Bethel Heights sewer customers will receive service from Springdale Water Utilities, which provides water to the town.

The Arkansas Division of Environmental Quality has had Bethel Heights' two waste water treatment plants and its former operator under investigation for more than a year after confirming a neighbor's complaint of wastewater pooling on his land.

The state has told the city to close the plants and find a new way to treat its waste water.

Polls are open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30. p.m. today in Benton and Washington counties.

Bethel Heights residents and Springdale residents who live within Benton County will vote at the Moose Lodge, 215 W. Apple Blossom Road.

Springdale residents living in Washington County can vote at any of four polls:

• Elmdale Baptist Church, 1700 W. Huntsville Ave.

• First Church of the Nazarene, 2300 S. 40th St.

• Oak Grove Baptist Church, 499 Oak Grove Road

• Rodeo Community Center, 1423 E. Emma Ave.

Springdale officials said residents of neither city will incur extra utility costs or rate hikes if the measure passes. Bethel Heights residents might see their utility rates decrease, officials have said.