Fayetteville woman killed in crash

FAYETTEVILLE -- A three-vehicle collision on Crossover Road left a woman dead Monday, according to the Arkansas State Police.

Casaday Moseley Saunders, 47, of Fayetteville, was driving a 2013 Ford Escape north on Crossover Road toward the intersection with East Hearthstone Drive when the wreck occurred at 1:06 p.m, according to the preliminary report from the State Police.

A northbound 2014 Toyota Camry was stopped on Crossover and a 2010 Nissan Sentra was slowing to a stop behind the Camry. Saunders tried to change lanes and hit the Sentra, according to the report.

Saunders vehicle rolled multiple times before coming to rest on the north side of the intersection, according to the report. She was ejected from her vehicle.

Saunders was taken to Washington Regional Medical Center. No other injuries were reported.