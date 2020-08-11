Get to know Hogs O-line commit Devon Manuel

Arkansas has 18 commitments in its 2021 class and Devon Manuel is one of three offensive linemen.

Manuel, of Arnaudville (La.) Beau Chene High School, picked Arkansas over scholarship offers from Michigan State, Indiana, Iowa State, Central Florida, Houston, Kansas, Louisiana Tech and other programs on June 16.

He cited the family atmosphere and his relationship with offensive line coach Brad Davis for pledging to the Razorbacks.

Twitter handle: @DevonManuel3

Height: 6-8

Weight: 300

Bench max: 315 pounds

Squat max: 525 pounds

40-yard dash: 5.4 seconds

Vertical: 26 inches

Number of years playing football: All my life

School(s) that intrigued me other than Arkansas: Kansas, Houston, Michigan State, Indiana

In college I plan to major in: Engineering or sports medicine

Football is a great sport because: It helps change lives

Best football moment: Freshman year winning in triple overtime

My favorite play: Outside zone run

Favorite uniform color/combo: All white

Team entrance song, if you could pick: NBA YoungBoy's Ten Talk

My ringtone on my cell is: Generic telephone

Favorite NFL player: Tyron Smith

Favorite NFL team: New Orleans Saints

Favorite music: Rap

Favorite song: No chill by Lil Baby

Favorite movie: Bruce Almighty

Favorite TV show: Teen Wolf, Last Chance U

Favorite actor: Will Smith

Favorite food: Nachos

I will never eat: Broccoli

Favorite class: Math

Dream Date: Megan Thee Stallion

Hobbies: Basketball

The one thing I could not live without is: My game

Role model: My mom

Three words to describe me: Smart, cool, funny

People would be surprised that I: can sing

Ten years from now I'll be: An NFL vet