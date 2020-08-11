Get to know Hogs O-line commit Devon Manuel

Arkansas has 18 commitments in its 2021 class and Devon Manuel is one of three offensive linemen.
Manuel, of Arnaudville (La.) Beau Chene High School, picked Arkansas over scholarship offers from Michigan State, Indiana, Iowa State, Central Florida, Houston, Kansas, Louisiana Tech and other programs on June 16.
He cited the family atmosphere and his relationship with offensive line coach Brad Davis for pledging to the Razorbacks.
Twitter handle: @DevonManuel3
Height: 6-8
Weight: 300
Bench max: 315 pounds
Squat max: 525 pounds
40-yard dash: 5.4 seconds
Vertical: 26 inches
Number of years playing football: All my life
School(s) that intrigued me other than Arkansas: Kansas, Houston, Michigan State, Indiana
In college I plan to major in: Engineering or sports medicine
Football is a great sport because: It helps change lives
Best football moment: Freshman year winning in triple overtime
My favorite play: Outside zone run
Favorite uniform color/combo: All white
Team entrance song, if you could pick: NBA YoungBoy's Ten Talk
My ringtone on my cell is: Generic telephone
Favorite NFL player: Tyron Smith
Favorite NFL team: New Orleans Saints
Favorite music: Rap
Favorite song: No chill by Lil Baby
Favorite movie: Bruce Almighty
Favorite TV show: Teen Wolf, Last Chance U
Favorite actor: Will Smith
Favorite food: Nachos
I will never eat: Broccoli
Favorite class: Math
Dream Date: Megan Thee Stallion
Hobbies: Basketball
The one thing I could not live without is: My game
Role model: My mom
Three words to describe me: Smart, cool, funny
People would be surprised that I: can sing
Ten years from now I'll be: An NFL vet