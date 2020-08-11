Kids learn to paddleboard

BELLA VISTA -- A silent, youthful armada headed recently toward the boat launch at Lake Avalon.

In they went. They appeared to glide effortlessly on the top of the water, occasionally dipping a tall paddle into the lake, using skills learned in stand up paddleboard camp.

Fifteen children signed up for the single session of camp sponsored by the Bella Vista Property Owners Association. Classes were limited because of the coronavirus pandemic. Five counselors, who are part of a Bentonville organization, SUP NWA, brought the boards and paddles.

Each camper wore a life jacket whenever in the water. Riders also use a leash to keep them attached to the board and keeping the board from getting away.

Counselor Jennifer Yeager said she's only been paddleboarding for a few years, but she's traveled with her board all over the United States and used it in oceans and rivers, as well as lakes.

She believes the popularity of paddleboards comes from a new interest in fitness -- it's especially good for the core muscles. Last year, paddleboard yoga was also offered on Lake Avalon, but it wasn't offered this year because of the virus restrictions.

Camper Mya Rogers said she wasn't afraid of the paddleboard. She wants one of her own someday. Mya and her parents just moved to Bella Vista.

Yeager said a good board for a beginner costs about $300. Most of the boards used at paddleboard camp are inflatable which makes them lighter and easier to move around.

The Beach at Lake Avalon also has a few paddleboards Bella Vista Property Owners Association members can rent.

Counselor Tanya Deselle paddled in, towing two empty boards behind her. Some of the kids, she explained, had chosen to double up on one board. For safety, the students are taught to kneel or sit as they approach the shore so they aren't jolted off the board if they hit the bank.