Hospital, network

to open port clinic

The CHI St. Vincent Business Health & Convenient Care Clinic is scheduled to formally open at the Port of Little Rock today.

The port and its 400 tenants employing more than 3,500 people have been without an on-site clinic since Baptist Health closed its facility in 2018.

The clinic at 7800 Lindsey Road is a partnership between CHI St. Vincent Medical Group and the Arkansas Health Network, designed to deliver medical services to businesses, employees and their dependents.

The Arkansas Health Network describes itself as a physician-driven, clinically integrated network that says it uses "new payment models involving shared savings programs, bundled payments and other initiatives focused on quality and value."

The network has more than 2,200 providers, 16 hospitals and 26 skilled nursing facilities.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. and Bryan Day, the port executive director, will attend at a ceremony and open house to mark the opening at 10:30 a.m.

-- Noel Oman

UPS plans to raise

holiday surcharges

ATLANTA -- UPS plans to levy higher Christmas shipping surcharges on some of the biggest retailers that send out tens of thousands of packages a week.

UPS already has peak surcharges of 30 cents per package through Nov. 14 on ground residential shipments from those large corporate customers shipping significantly more packages. The company added surcharges earlier this year during a surge in demand driven by stay-at-home orders because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, the company says its customers who send more than 25,000 packages a week to consumers will have to pay additional surcharges of $1-$4 per package if they exceed their regular volume. The fees will apply to ground residential and SurePost shipments, next day air residential and other air shipments to residences.

The $3- and $4-per-package surcharges are for those big customers -- companies such as Amazon, Target and Best Buy -- that ship more than 200% or 300% of their February volume during the height of the Christmas shipping and returns period from Nov. 15 to Jan. 16.

-- Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Arkansas Index rises

4.42, ends at 436.84

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 436.84, up 4.42.

"There was a noticeable shift Monday into value stocks and out of growth stocks as the Dow gained 1% while the NASDAQ finished slightly lower as investors watch over the stalled coronavirus aid talks," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.