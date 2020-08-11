Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Cooking Families Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 7:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption

Arrests

Fayetteville

• Nathan Barker, 42, of 323 E. Center St. was arrested Sunday in connection with false imprisonment and domestic battering. Barker was being held Monday in the Washington County Jail with no bond set.

• Jeremy McEwen, 32, of 960 S. Silverado Drive was arrested Monday in connection with battery. McEwen was being held Monday in the Washington County Jail with no bond set.

Rogers

• Randy Ray Evans, 31, of 2717 W. Gum St. was arrested Sunday in connection with battery. Evans was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Daniel Garrett Hicks, 30, of 1158 N. Sunset Drive in Fayetteville was arrested Sunday in connection with three counts of aggravated assault upon a certified law enforcement officer or an employee of a correctional facility. Hicks was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Courtney Anderson, 23, of 4292 Bell Flower Drive was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Anderson was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Jennifer Huizar, 19, 317 Berry St. was arrested Sunday in connection with battery. Huizar was being held Monday in the Washington County Jail with no bond set.

• Ethen Underdown, 20, of 2106 Camino Real was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Underdown was being held Monday in the Washington County Jail with a $2,500 bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Josh Weber, 18, of 803 Hindman Drive Apt. 1 in Prairie Grove was arrested Sunday in connection with domestic battering. Weber was being held Sunday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT