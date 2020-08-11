Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Fayetteville

• Nathan Barker, 42, of 323 E. Center St. was arrested Sunday in connection with false imprisonment and domestic battering. Barker was being held Monday in the Washington County Jail with no bond set.

• Jeremy McEwen, 32, of 960 S. Silverado Drive was arrested Monday in connection with battery. McEwen was being held Monday in the Washington County Jail with no bond set.

Rogers

• Randy Ray Evans, 31, of 2717 W. Gum St. was arrested Sunday in connection with battery. Evans was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Daniel Garrett Hicks, 30, of 1158 N. Sunset Drive in Fayetteville was arrested Sunday in connection with three counts of aggravated assault upon a certified law enforcement officer or an employee of a correctional facility. Hicks was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Courtney Anderson, 23, of 4292 Bell Flower Drive was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Anderson was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Jennifer Huizar, 19, 317 Berry St. was arrested Sunday in connection with battery. Huizar was being held Monday in the Washington County Jail with no bond set.

• Ethen Underdown, 20, of 2106 Camino Real was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Underdown was being held Monday in the Washington County Jail with a $2,500 bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Josh Weber, 18, of 803 Hindman Drive Apt. 1 in Prairie Grove was arrested Sunday in connection with domestic battering. Weber was being held Sunday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.