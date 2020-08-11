NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake

The lake's smallest fish and some of the largest are biting.

Taylor Surly at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said bluegill fishing is good with crickets three to five feet deep around flooded bushes. Crappie are biting in the Rocky Branch area 15 to 25 feet deep over deeper water around timber.

In the big fish category, striped bass can be caught on the north end of the lake with flutter spoons. Fish 10 to 20 feet deep over water that's 40 to 80 feet deep. Catfish are biting small sunfish on jug lines, limb lines, trotlines or rod and reel. Small sunfish are particularly good for catching big flathead catfish.

For black bass, try top-water lures between first light and sunrise. Use a jig and pig later in the day.

Beaver tailwater

Lisa Mullins at Beaver Dam Store reports good fishing for trout. The water remains high so fishing from a boat is recommended. Power generation is typically from 2 to 8 p.m.

Threadfin shad are plentiful, especially on the lower end of the tailwater. Try fly fishing with streamers that are about 3 inches long or use white jigs on a spin-cast rod and reel.

Power Bait tipped with a waxworm is the best. Nightcrawlers are good to use. The top lures are small jigs, size 6 or 7 Flicker Shads, countdown Rapalas or small gold and red spoons.

Lake Fayetteville

David Powell at the lake office said black bass can be caught on plastic worms, but the fishing is slow. Rig worms wacky or Texas style.

A few crappie have been caught on spider rigs. A jig and minnow combination is best to use on a spider rig.

Lake Sequoyah

Mike Carver at the lake office said the black bass bite has slowed a bit. Try top-water lures early or plastic worms later in the day.

Bluegill are biting in shallow water on crickets or worms. Try trolling crank baits for crappie in the main channel, or use minnows or jigs 4 to 8 feet deep around timber.

Bella Vista

Chip Wiseman at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista reports good bluegill fishing 2 to 6 feet deep with crickets or worms. Loch Lomond is the best bluegill lake.

Black bass are biting fair at night on spinner baits. Try top-water lures between first light and sunrise for black bass.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass fishing is best at night with 10-inch plastic worms. Try smaller plastic worms for daytime fishing.

Illinois River

Stroud recommends using soft plastic lizards or grubs for black bass. A small top-water lure may also work.

Eastern Oklahoma

Fish for black bass at night at Lake Eucha with 10-inch plastic worms or deep-diving crank baits, Stroud suggests. Try top-water lures at first light and sunset.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing guide service said black bass can be caught on swim baits used on a 7/16th-ounce jig head. Work the swim bait on the bottom along gravel points and flats. A drop-shot rig may also work 18 to 25 feet deep over gravel flats.

Try casting a flutter spoon around docks. Cast the spoon into shallow water and work it toward deep water.