OPINION | WALLY HALL: Big Ten, PAC-12 decisions don't affect SEC

It has nothing to do with the University of Arkansas or the SEC.

The Big Ten and Pac-12 decision to postpone fall sports until the spring means zero to what’s left of the Power 5, the ACC, Big 12 and SEC.

There had been enough smoke surrounding the Big Ten and Pac-12 not playing this season to be a blaze.

For days sources have been quoted and while the Big Ten denied a decision had been made, it obviously was.

The decision comes from the Big Ten and Pac-12 presidents.

The coaches in those conferences are not happy and are going to be totally livid if the SEC pulls off a successful football season.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey made it perfectly clear Monday via Twitter he was not concerned with other conferences, just the SEC.

He said medical experts had given them the green light to play this fall.

And then he added a final final decision hasn’t been made about whether to play or not.

Waiting is a good thing.

The Big Ten and Pac-12 obviously reacted too quickly to the recent number of those diagnosed with the coronavirus.

In time the SEC presidents and chancellors will make a final final decision, but not until more information from medical experts has been analyzed.

Not until after all avenues are exhausted.

The SEC is playing it smart by waiting.