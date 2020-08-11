Phillies hit 5 home runs to back Nola's effort

Philadelphia Phillies' Didi Gregorius rounds the bases after hitting a grand slam off Atlanta Braves pitcher Robbie Erlin during the second inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA -- Aaron Nola got enough run support that even another dismal performance by the bullpen couldn't ruin.

Didi Gregorius hit a grand slam, Bryce Harper blasted a three-run shot, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Atlanta Braves 13-8 Monday night, giving Nola his first win in nearly a year.

Nola (1-1) allowed 1 run, 1 hit and struck out 10 in 8 innings. He threw 89 pitches but was denied an opportunity for his first career complete game in his 130th start. Two relievers gave up seven runs in the ninth.

"Obviously, I wanted to," Nola said about finishing the game. "I understand where they're coming from, for sure."

Nola said he would've fought harder to stay in the game if it were 2-1 or 3-1.

Phillies Manager Joe Girardi said he removed Nola because there have been many injuries to pitchers across the majors.

"My job is to protect players from themselves," he said. "I feel bad for pulling him."

The Phillies had lost Nola's last nine starts, scoring 27 runs combined in those games. The ace right-hander was 0-5 since his last win at Boston on Aug. 20, 2019.

Roman Quinn, Jean Segura and J.T. Realmuto added solo shots for Philadelphia, which bounced back after getting swept in Sunday's doubleheader to earn a split of the four-game series.

The Phillies jumped on Braves lefty Sean Newcomb (0-2) in the first when Harper drove a 3-1 pitch way out to right-center into Atlanta's bullpen, setting off air horns and cow bells from fans gathered outside the stadium.

The group, which calls itself the "Phandemic Krew," has grown from a few people to more than 30. Some folks bring ladders to peek into the ballpark and others sit on lawn chairs. They watch the game on a television hanging on a brick wall in Ashburn Alley in left-center field.

Gregorius made it 10-1 during a seven-run second inning that chased Newcomb. Quinn started the inning with a liner out to left. After Realmuto's RBI single ended Newcomb's night, Gregorius launched Robbie Erlin's first pitch into the right-field bleachers for his sixth career slam.

Newcomb surrendered 8 runs and 6 hits in 1 1/3 innings.

Travis d'Arnaud hit a solo home run off Nola. Johan Camargo connected off Nick Pivetta, who yielded six runs and recorded just one out in the ninth. Austin Riley hit a two-run shot off Trevor Kelley before the side-winding righty got the final out.

"They keep banging away and coming back," Braves Manager Brian Snitker said. "It was a pretty big hurdle, but if you can keep a game doable or relatively close in this ballpark, it's one of those places that you never know what might happen. It can be haunted here sometimes in that ninth inning. It was good to see them come back and show some life. You just never know."

NATIONALS 16, METS 4 Asdrubal Cabrera homered twice and drove in five runs, tormenting his former team again as the visiting Washington Nationals routed the New York Mets. Juan Soto and Trea Turner went deep in the third inning for the Nationals. Soto, whose home run was measured at a career-long 463 feet, also doubled and singled before exiting in the sixth. Patrick Corbin (2-0) cruised to the win while allowing two runs (one earned) over six innings. Steven Matz (0-3) was hammered for eight runs over 4 1/3 innings, the most earned runs he's allowed in a start.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

TIGERS 5, WHITE SOX 1 JaCoby Jones hit an inside-the-park home run in the seventh inning and the host Detroit Tigers breezed to their fourth consecutive victory. Niko Goodrum homered and had four hits for the Tigers, who handed Chicago its fifth loss in six games. It wasn't all good news for Detroit, though. First baseman C.J. Cron exited with a left knee injury in the fourth. White Sox slugger Jose Abreu came up limping after grounding out in the eighth and left the game as well. The Tigers improved to 9-5 on the year after losing 114 games in 2019.

INTERLEAGUE

TWINS 4, BREWERS 2

Eddie Rosario hit a grand slam, Randy Dobnak pitched five strong innings, and the visiting Minnesota Twins beat the Milwaukee Brewers to snap a four-game skid. Rosario's slam in the third inning erased an early 1-0 deficit and gave Dobnak and the Twins bullpen all the runs they needed. Keston Hiura homered and Orlando Arcia hit an RBI double for the Brewers. Dobnak (3-1) struck out 3, allowed 4 hits, walked 1 and retired his last 8 batters to continue his hot start to the season. The right-hander has given up just two runs over 20 innings in his first four starts.

Philadelphia Phillies' Didi Gregorius (18) celebrates with Bryce Harper (3), J.T. Realmuto (10) and Rhys Hoskins (17) after hitting a grand slam off Atlanta Braves pitcher Robbie Erlin during the sceond inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Atlanta Braves' Robbie Erlin pitches during the second inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Philadelphia Phillies' Roman Quinn, left, celebrates with thirdbase coach Dusty Wathan after hitting a home run off Atlanta Braves pitcher Sean Newcomb during the second inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper is hit by a pitch from Atlanta Braves' Sean Newcomb during the second inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)