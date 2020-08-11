Police: Mansfield men arrested after 100 mph chase

Two Mansfield men accused of leading police on a high-speed chase - with one shooting at an officer during the pursuit - were arrested after they shook the tail only to return to the original crime scene, police said.

Thomas Cantrell and Garlin Miller were arrested at their South Division Avenue home, where an officer had first responded shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday after hearing gunfire, Police Chief Wayne Robb said.

When the officer first arrived, Cantrell and Miller jumped into a four-door truck and sped away, Robb said. The officer pursued.

Cantrell is accused of firing at least one shot at the officer during the chase, which lasted about 6 miles and exceeded 100 mph before the officer lost the vehicle, Robb said.

Cantrell and Miller arrived at the home about 30 to 45 minutes later, the police chief said.

Police believe the initial gunfire heard by the officer from the police station was about six .40-caliber pistol shots fired into the air, Robb said. Officers have not found the gun as of Tuesday morning, he said.

Witnesses suggested a day of mischief for the pair in Mansfield, a town of about 1,100 located about 30 miles south of Fort Smith.

"We have several witnesses that said this truck with these two individuals was driving around town, flipping people off and throwing beer cans at people," Robb said.

Miller, the driver, took a field-sobriety test and was not charged with driving while intoxicated, the chief said.

He faces a fleeing charge - a felony because he's accused of driving more than 100 mph - and Cantrell is charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, also a felony, Robb said.

Cantrell is being held at the Sebastian County jail on a $10,000 bond, according to jail records. Miller was released Monday after posting a $1,500 bond.

The officer was uploading her camera video at the police department when the initial shots were fired, so there is no video of the chase, Robb said.