Raptors handle Bucks in battle of best in the East

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Chris Boucher scored a career-high 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to help the Toronto Raptors defeat the Milwaukee Bucks 114-106 on Monday.

Though the meeting featured the top two teams in the Eastern Conference standings, both teams were missing key players.

Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo, the reigning MVP, missed the game after undergoing oral surgery. Bucks Coach Mike Budehnolzer said Monday it was uncertain whether Antetokounmpo would play in the team's final two seeding games today against the Washington Wizards and Thursday against the Memphis Grizzlies.

For Toronto, Kyle Lowry sat out with a sore lower back, Serge Ibaka missed the game with a bruised right knee, and Fred VanVleet was out with a hyperextended right knee.

The Bucks already had clinched the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference for a second straight season, and defending NBA champion Toronto was locked into the No. 2 spot, so there was little to gain for either team.

Rookie Matt Thomas scored a season-high 22 points, and Norman Powell added 21 for the Raptors.

Kyle Korver scored 19 points and Khris Middleton added 17 for the Bucks.

Toronto's Paul Watson elbowed Korver in the face on a drive to the hoop in the fourth quarter. It was called a Flagrant 1, and Korver ended up with a small cut on his face. Korver stayed in the game, made the free throws, then made a three-pointer three seconds later.

Milwaukee's Eric Bledsoe had 11 points, 7 rebounds and 8 assists.

Toronto's Pascal Siakam scored 14 points on 5-of-16 shooting.

SUNS 128, THUNDER 101

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Devin Booker scored 35 points, and the Phoenix Suns rolled past the short-handed Oklahoma City Thunder to improve to 6-0 in the restart and improve their playoff chances.

The Suns have surged in the Western Conference standings. They entered the day just 1 1/2 games behind eighth-place Memphis and a game behind ninth-place Portland in the race to qualify for a spot in the play-in series.

Oklahoma City was without four of its top five scorers. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (right calf bruise), Danilo Gallinari (left ankle), Dennis Schroder (birth of child) and Steven Adams (bruised left leg) sat out. Reserve center Nerlens Noel (right ankle sprain) also did not play.

Rookie Darius Bazley had 22 points and 10 rebounds for the Thunder.

MAVERICKS 122, JAZZ 114

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- The short-handed Dallas Mavericks rallied from a 22-point deficit in the second half to stun the Utah Jazz 122-114.

Tim Hardaway Jr. led the Mavericks with 27 points and Seth Curry added 22. Boban Majanovic had 20 points and nine rebounds. It was the biggest comeback for the Mavericks since February 2016, and the win means Dallas still has a slim shot at earning the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference playoffs.

Dallas won despite playing without stars Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis, who were both resting because of nagging injuries.

Dallas outscored Utah 34-14 in the fourth quarter.

Rayjon Tucker (UALR) scored 17 points off the bench for the Jazz. It was a career-high for Tucker and the most by a former UALR player in an NBA game since Derek Fisher scored 20 for the Dallas Mavericks against Minnesota on Dec. 15, 2012.

HEAT 114, PACERS 92

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Jimmy Butler returned from a foot injury and scored 19 points, and Derrick Jones scored 18 off the Miami bench in a victory of Indiana.

Tyler Herro scored 17, and Duncan Robinson and Jae Crowder each added 14 for Miami. Goran Dragic scored 11, and Bam Adebayo had 10 for the Heat.

Victor Oladipo scored 14 and Malcolm Brogdon added 12 for Indiana.

