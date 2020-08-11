A runoff will decide winner in Barling municipal election

Supporters of a candidate cavort across the street from a polling place in Little Rock's Hillcrest neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, March 3, 2020. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/John Sykes Jr.)

The question of who will represent Ward 1 in Barling on the city’s Board of Directors will have to wait until November to be resolved.

The Barling municipal primary election was held in Sebastian County on Tuesday, with the Ward 1 city director position being contested by three candidates.

Complete but unofficial results Tuesday night were:

Greg Murray: 14

DeeWayne Norbury: 26

Kevin Strobel: 27

Sebastian County Election Coordinator Meghan Hassler said on Monday that the candidate who received a majority of the votes, 50% plus one, would be declared the winner. If none got a majority, then the candidates who received the first and second most votes will face each other for the position again in the Nov. 3 general election.

In this case, Strobel, 50, and Norbury, 73, got the most votes out of the three candidates, so that runoff will be between them. Murray, 46, finished third.

Barling City/Court Clerk Florene Brown said city directors are elected to four-year terms and get paid $100 per meeting for their services. The city of Barling website states that the Ward 1 city director position is currently held by Bruce Farrar.