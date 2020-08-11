School's renaming weighed by board

FORT SMITH -- The Fort Smith School Board is considering rechristening an elementary school named after a Confederate general, in light of the things that general stood for during his life.

The School Board plans to discuss a resolution on Aug. 24 that expresses its intent to adopt a new name for Albert Pike Elementary School, at 4111 Park Ave., for the 2021-22 school year. The board would direct the administration of the Fort Smith School District to organize a committee to develop and recommend a renaming process involving stakeholders from the Albert Pike Elementary School community.

An abstract included in a meeting packet on Monday stated that Albert Pike Elementary appeared in an article in Education Week, a national publication based in Bethesda, Md., as one of six schools in Arkansas named after a Confederate figure.

"Documented activities and statements of General Pike as described in the attached resolution do not reflect the commitment of the school and the district as a whole to 'treat all people with dignity and respect' as articulated in the Vision 2023 Strategic Plan," the abstract stated.

"Essentially, the idea is that when you've got students who are coming to a school, that you want for those students to feel valued and respected," said Fort Smith School District Superintendent Doug Brubaker.

The resolution states that Pike, a Confederate general, joined a petition in 1858 to "expel all free blacks from the State of Arkansas." He also wrote in 1868 that, "We mean that the white race, and that race alone, shall govern this country. It is the only one that is fit to govern, and it is the only one that shall."

On July 31, members of the Fort Smith district's equity and minority recruitment committees discussed the name of Albert Pike Elementary School during a joint meeting, according to the abstract. It was the group's consensus to recommend to the board that the school be renamed.

The board tabled the resolution Monday night so it could give people a chance to comment.

Brubaker said the School Board is typically on a cycle where it has a work session followed by a regular meeting in which there is an opportunity for public comment. There has yet to be any public comment regarding the resolution. Brubaker wanted to ensure that he brought it to the board's attention with the thought that the board might refrain from taking action on it until its next regular meeting, on Aug. 24.

Fort Smith School Board President Bill Hanesworth said he believes it is important for the board to go through an "equity plan" for the district developed by the equity committee, which was discussed at the meeting and sent out shortly beforehand, and to get input from the community.

The School Board previously decided to remove the Rebel as the mascot of Southside High School in the district and "Dixie" as the fight song in 2015. This was done out of concern that the Confederate symbols were offensive to some who equated them with racism. The Mavericks was eventually chosen as the mascot's replacement by a committee.