Sports Briefs

PREP SPORTS

Fort Smith Southside player tests positive

A Fort Smith Southside football player tested positive for covid-19 on Friday, Fort Smith Public Schools athletic director Michael Beaumont said.

It was determined no other player had come in close contact with the player who tested positive, therefore there was no need to stop practice or quarantine other players, Beaumont said.

"The health and safety of our kids is our foremost thought," Beaumont said.

This is the first student-athlete at Fort Smith Public Schools to test positive for covid-19, Beaumont said.

-- Paul Boyd • @NWAPaulB

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Ray joins John Brown women's staff

Trevor Ray has been hired as an assistant women's basketball coach at John Brown University.

"We are so excited to have Trevor join the program," JBU women's coach Jeff Soderquist said. "In a short time, he has gathered up a lot of experience with different programs. Everyone that knows and has worked with Trevor speaks highly of his character and work ethic."

Ray comes to Siloam Springs after a two-year stint as a men's basketball graduate assistant at Montreat (N.C.), including helping the team to consecutive NAIA II National Championship game appearances.

Prior to Montreat, Ray spent the 2016-17 season as an assistant with the women's basketball squad at Montevallo, Ala., after a pair of seasons serving on staff at North Carolina State.