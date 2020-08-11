Student dead, another injured in shooting at Southern Arkansas University

Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia is shown in this undated file photo.
MAGNOLIA — A Southern Arkansas University student was killed another wounded in an early Tuesday shooting in a campus parking lot, the school said.
"The incident is under investigation, but we know one student was killed and another injured" in the shooting at the campus in Magnolia, according to a statement on the SAU website.
University police have secured the campus, the statement said. Additional details about the circumstances of the shooting weren't immediately available. No names have been released.
Classes and late registration at the campus will continue as scheduled, the school said.
