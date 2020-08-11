Worker raises get council's approval

FILE - Dylan Curtis, left, and his co-worker John Sherrill, with Little Rock Awning untangle flags after installing a canopy at North Little Rock city hall on Main Street in that city, on Feb. 26, 2020. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/John Sykes Jr.)

North Little Rock will give 2% salary increases to full-time employees and elected officials and a 25 cents-per-hour raise for part-time employees as a reward for their work during the covid-19 pandemic.

The City Council voted unanimously Monday night to approve a resolution that amends the 2020 budget to allow the pay increases for city employees. The resolution excludes uniformed employees who are under contract.

Council Member Linda Robinson motioned to amend the original resolution for salary increases to provide for the raises for part-time employees.

City Attorney Amy Fields said raises for part-time employees would cost the city an additional $15,000, and the council approved the amendment unanimously.

The council also unanimously approved a second resolution that would increase the salaries of elected officials, including City Council members. The pay raise for elected officials includes the mayor, the city attorney, the city clerk/treasurer and the council members.

Mayor Joe Smith said the pay increases can be considered a "pat on the back" for city employees who have worked through unprecedented times this year while dealing with the effects of the covid-19 crisis.

North Little Rock Finance Director Ember Strange said the cost-of-living increase will go into effect for the payroll period that began Saturday.

"This will be a permanent pay increase, but we just had to amend the 2020 budget," she said.

Strange said the city can afford the pay increases because the sales tax hit from the pandemic doesn't appear to be as bad as city officials originally anticipated. She said the city also put approximately $17 million into an emergency reserve fund earlier this year that hasn't been used.

"We have gotten the sales tax numbers for May recently, and we are only $75,000 behind budget, year to date," Strange said. "We were anticipating April being really bad because that was when everything was closed. McCain Mall, retail shops, restaurants were all closed during that time."

Strange credited the online sales tax that was approved last year for helping the city get through the early days of the pandemic.

"I think the unemployment checks and the stimulus funds that were given out by the federal government to boost the economy did just that," she said. "We just have to wait and see what happens now."

The City Council has approved multiple resolutions to help residents and businesses during the pandemic.

In June, the council unanimously approved an ordinance to establish an entertainment district downtown as quickly as possible in an effort to boost the economy during the pandemic.

A month earlier, the council unanimously approved a resolution amending the 2016-2020 consolidation plan, the 2019 annual action plan and the citizen participation plan to expedite grantees' use of the special allocation of funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

The small-business council will use the money to launch the Covid-19 Small Business Economic Support Fund in an effort to stabilize local businesses and retain jobs.