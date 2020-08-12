1 new Little Rock board hopeful files Monday; at least 9 running for seats

Community activist Dale Pekar filed to run for a position on the Little Rock Board of Directors on Monday, joining eight other candidates who will be on the ballot for seats on the board in November, the city clerk’s office said Tuesday.

Pekar is running for the at-large Position 9, which City Director Gene Fortson will vacate at the year’s end. Educator Leron McAdoo, professor Rohn Muse and attorney Antwan Phillips are also running for the position.

At-large City Director Dean Kumpuris has filed to run for reelection to Position 8. No one had filed to challenge him for the seat as of Monday.

At-large City Director Joan Adcock, who is running for reelection to Position 10, will have at least two opponents in November. They are Greg Henderson, publisher/president of Rock City Eats, and human resources professional Sheridan Richards.

Ward 4 City Director Capi Peck is also running to retain her seat. No one had filed to run against her as of Monday.

The deadline to file for one of the four seats up for election this year is Friday at noon.