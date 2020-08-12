3 picks to interview for NLR school post

The North Little Rock School Board has narrowed its superintendent search to three finalists with a decision expected to be made next week.

The search firm of Ray and Associates Inc. presented five candidates to the School Board during a special meeting Monday. The board narrowed the list to three after interviewing the candidates in an executive session.

The three finalists are:

• Keith McGee, interim superintendent, North Little Rock School District.

• Gregory Pilewski, deputy superintendent, Queen Anne's County School District in Maryland.

• John Tharpe, executive director, Hamilton County Schools in Tennessee.

The other candidates were Adrienne Bland, assistant superintendent at Ferguson-Florissant School District in Missouri; and Lloyd Jackson, assistant superintendent at Kansas City Public Schools in Missouri.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

Carl Davis, regional search director for Ray and Associates, said the board's top candidate appears to be Tharpe, followed by McGee then Pilewski.

The finalists will do live interviews next week with the public using Zoom, where board members will receive public input before making a final decision Monday.

"The public interviews are expected to last 45 minutes to an hour," Davis told the board members. "Each candidate will be given a chance to answer the same question."

School Board member Tracy Steele noted during the meeting that he preferred that it go an hour to allow each candidate 20 minutes to speak.

The School Board voted unanimously last month to use Ray and Associates to assist in the search for a new superintendent for the 8,000-student district.

Board members voted 4-2 in June in favor of setting the salary at about $200,000. Davis and Ryan Ray, the search firm's president, originally asked board members if the salary could be increased to $215,000.

The board voted April 23 to immediately terminate the contract of Bobby Acklin, who served as interim superintendent before becoming the district's full-time leader in July 2018.

The move came after the School Board evaluated Acklin's performance in January and voted to extend his contract -- which was set to expire June 30 -- to June 30, 2021.

Comments made by Acklin in an audio file sent to board members by the high school principal were among the issues that led to Acklin's termination, officials said.

The School Board voted 7-0 in May to appoint McGee as interim superintendent.

McGee has been a key figure in the school district's reopening efforts and recently presented School Board members a proposal that includes a traditional five-days-a-week on-site option for schooling and a virtual academy. The proposal was approved by the board.

The on-site option will be blended learning that will incorporate Google Classroom in live settings to prepare students in case at some point classes have to go all virtual because of coronavirus concerns.

McGee told board members last week that a proposal for the school district to go to an alternate-days attendance plan was scrapped after comments made by Arkansas Education Secretary Johnny Key during Gov. Asa Hutchinson's daily coronavirus news briefing.

Key said it had become necessary to clarify that the state's public school systems are to provide the opportunity for in-school instruction five days a week. He said school systems can add options to that, such as 100% virtual instruction or an option where students would attend in-school classes two days a week and attend classes online the remaining three days.

Because of the clarification, McGee said he could present the board with only a proposal that would include a virtual academy option and a five-days-a-week on-site option.