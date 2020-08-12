Blue Jays find Buffalo home good for victory

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- In the first major league game in Buffalo since 1915, Travis Shaw hit an RBI single in the 10th inning and the Toronto Blue Jays settled into their new nest with a 5-4 victory over the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night.

Barred from playing in Toronto by the Canadian government over concerns about the coronavirus, the Blue Jays spent nearly three weeks on the road before moving into the ballpark of their Class AAA affiliate as their temporary home this year.

Francisco Cervelli's three-run homer with two outs in the Miami ninth made it 4-4. Logan Forsythe (Arkansas Razorbacks) then nearly put the Marlins ahead with a long drive in the 10th that originally was ruled a two-run homer, then reversed to a foul ball on review -- the replay cameras were among the upgrades made at the park to get it up to big-league standards.

The Blue Jays loaded the bases with one out in the 10th and Shaw singled to right field for his first RBI in 25 at-bats with Toronto.

Bo Bichette hit a three-run homer in the sixth and Cavan Biggio added an RBI single in the seventh for Toronto.

A.J. Cole (1-0) got the win.

Brian Anderson (Arkansas Razorbacks) also homered for Miami. Starter Elieser Hernandez struck out five over 5 1/3 innings.

YANKEES 9, BRAVES 6 Aaron Judge dented an advertisement with a scorching home run before making an unusual early exit, Jordan Montgomery pitched efficiently against a lineup missing its brightest young star and New York beat Atlanta. Atlanta scratched Ronald Acuna Jr. about 90 minutes before first pitch with a sore left wrist. Judge smashed his homer off a sign above the home bullpen in right-center field, leaving his mark on a shot leading off the fifth. Then his night came to a bizarre end. Yankees Manager Aaron Boone sent Mike Tauchman to pinch-hit for Judge in the sixth inning with New York leading 8-3.

REDS 6, ROYALS 5 (10) Joey Votto doubled home the winning run in the 10th and Cincinnati blew another late lead before rallying past Kansas City. The Royals tied it 5-5 in the eighth on Ryan McBroom's pinch-hit, two-run homer off Amir Garrett, but they couldn't keep their four-game winning streak going. With a designated runner on second base in the 10th, Josh Staumont (0-1) walked Nick Castellanos and Votto doubled off the wall in center.

CUBS 7, INDIANS 1 Jon Lester looked comfortable on a mound where he helped make history and Jason Heyward hit a three-run homer, leading Chicago to a win over Cleveland, which welcomed back manager Terry Francona after a couple bumpy days. Lester (2-0) allowed three hits in six innings as the Cubs moved to 11-3 for the first time since 2016. Francona returned after missing eight games to rest and treat a gastrointestinal ailment that has bothered him for nearly a year.

ORIOLES 10, PHILLIES 9 (10) Austin Hays hit a two-run, inside-the-park homer in the 10th inning to lift Baltimore over Philadelphia. Bryce Harper hit a tying, two-run homer in the eighth and Jean Segura gave the Phillies a 6-5 lead with a solo shot two outs later. But closer Hector Neris couldn't hold it. After Orioles closer Cole Sulser (1-1) allowed a two-run single to Didi Gregorius with two outs in the ninth to tie it at 8-8, Hays put Baltimore ahead to stay.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

WHITE SOX 8, TIGERS 4 Eloy Jimenez hit a three-run homer in the first inning, and Chicago snapped Detroit's four-game wining streak. Edwin Encarnacion also went deep for the White Sox, who won for only the second time in seven games. Austin Romine hit a two-run shot for Detroit. Jose Abreu had three hits, including a pair of RBI doubles. Gio Gonzalez was pulled one out shy of the win. He allowed two runs and six hits in 4 2/3 innings. Matt Foster (2-0) was credited with the win after striking out four in two perfect innings.

RAYS 8, RED SOX 2 Mike Brosseau led off the game with a home run, Yandy DIaz and Hunter Renfroe each had two RBI and the Tampa Bay Rays continued their offensive onslaught against the Boston Red Sox. Brosseau, DIaz and Manuel Margot had multihit games as Tampa Bay won its fourth consecutive game.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

NATIONALS 2, METS 1 Max Scherzer showed no effects of hamstring trouble, navigating heavy traffic early for his first win this season, and Trea Turner hit a record-breaking leadoff homer to help Washington beat New York. Howie Kendrick had three hits and Victor Robles blooped an RBI single for the Nationals, who have taken the first two in a four-game series between NL East rivals. New York (7-11) dropped to 3-7 at home this season. Rick Porcello (1-2) threw six solid innings but was outpitched by Scherzer (1-1). Scherzer needed 60 pitches to get through the initial two innings, but stranded five runners by striking out Wilson Ramos to end the first and Jeff McNeil to close the second. He lasted six innings and threw only 45 pitches over his final four to finish with 105. He gave up 6 hits, struck out 7 and walked 2.