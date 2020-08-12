Rollover crash in Fayetteville ejects, kills driver, state police say

A driver died after she was ejected from her vehicle Monday during a rollover crash in Fayetteville, state police said.

Casaday Saunders, 47, was driving a Ford Escape north on North Crossover Road approaching the East Hearthstone Drive intersection when she tried to change lanes, according to a preliminary report.

The Fayetteville woman’s vehicle struck a Nissan Sentra and a Toyota Camry before flipping several times, the report states, and she was ejected.

State police did not list anyone else as injured in the wreck.

On Saturday, a motorcyclist lost control of his vehicle on wet roads in Springdale, fatally injuring a female passenger, state police said

A 59-year-old Hartman man was riding a motorcycle north on Interstate 49 around 12:55 p.m. when it started to rain, according to a preliminary report from state police.

He tried to pull the vehicle onto the shoulder and lost control, according to the report, and the vehicle tipped onto its side.

The driver was injured, and 51-year-old Lisa Whitson, a passenger, died.

On Monday, a separate motorcyclist died of his injuries from a wreck Saturday in Texarkana.

State police said in a preliminary report 59-year-old Arnold Pyle Jr., of Houston, Texas, was riding a Honda motorcycle west on Interstate 30 shortly before 1:40 p.m. when a tire blew out.

Troopers said the vehicle went off the southern shoulder, and he fell off the bike.

He was pronounced dead of his injuries Monday morning, according to the report.

At least 371 people have died in wrecks on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary numbers.