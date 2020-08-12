Fayetteville man shot by officer arrested

FAYETTEVILLE -- Joshua Myers, who was shot in the leg by a police officer two weeks ago, has been arrested in connection with aggravated assault.

Myers, 31, of 1337 S. Splash Drive, was booked into the Washington County Detention Center at 11:35 a.m. Monday. He was being held Tuesday on $50,000 bond.

Officers were called about 7 p.m. July 27 for a report of a man who was suicidal at his home, according to police reports. Police were told Myers, 31, had taken a large amount of seizure medication.

Myers went out the back door when officers approached the home, according to a police report. Myers was carrying what looked like a rifle, which he pointed at the officers, the report says. Officer Kyle Jeney fired two shots with one hitting Myers in the left thigh. The officers handcuffed Myers and applied a tourniquet to his leg until paramedics arrived.

Myers was taken to Washington Regional Medical Center for treatment.

He was carrying was a paintball gun.

Prosecutor Matt Durrett last week cleared the officers of any wrongdoing in the incident. Durrett said Jeney "was reasonable in his beliefs" Myers posed a threat to him and to Wyatt Rublee, the other officer on the scene.

Durrett said the paintball gun resembled a rifle with a scope and anyone seeing it would reasonably believe it to be a rifle. He based his decision on the investigation into the shooting done by the Sheriff's Office, including body camera video, he said.

Durrett said statements from Myers immediately after the shooting and in the hospital confirmed he wanted the officers to believe he "was about to employ deadly physical force on one of them."

The Fayetteville Police Department did an internal investigation to determine whether departmental policies and procedures were followed and Jeney was on paid administrative leave until the review was completed. The department announced Tuesday Jeney was being returned to full duty.