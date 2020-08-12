Fayetteville police investigate shooting

File Photo
FAYETTEVILLE -- A residence on Applebury Drive was hit by bullets Wednesday morning in what police are calling "an isolated incident."
According to information from the Fayetteville Police Department, officers were called to the area of 961 Applebury Drive around 3:32 a.m. Wednesday on a report of a shooting.
According to information from the police, several shell casings were found in the area. No one was injured. Police said they do not believe there is any danger to the community.
