Fort Smith schools grapple with covid-19

FORT SMITH -- The School District has had positive covid-19 cases in the last month, Superintendent Doug Brubaker told the School Board on Monday.

The 14,000-student district worked with school nurse Tracie Lynn Mathis, its point of contact with the Arkansas Department of Health, for documentation with the department, according to Brubaker.

Seventeen positive tests have been reported in the district, including nine employees and eight students, and the district has had 48 employees and students quarantined during that time.

Brubaker said the district temporarily closed its Adult Education Center on Monday because of the covid-19 virus.

"We had one positive case, and 11 close contacts who are now on a 14-day quarantine," Brubaker told the School Board during. Twenty staff members worked from home Monday, and the building was cleaned. The center opened Tuesday, said Zena Featherston Marshall, executive director of communication and community partnerships for the district.

Brubaker said the district also had 10 custodians at one of its campuses on a quarantine because of a case, although he didn't specify which campus.

"... With our new virtual option, we've had 22% of our students select that overall," Brubaker said. "Our enrollment in kindergarten is down roughly 200 from last year at this time. That's after counting the students who are enrolled in the virtual option."

Classes start Aug. 24.