Inmate treated for covid-19 symptoms dies in Little Rock hospital

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes covid-19. ( NIAID-RML via AP )
A Ouachita River Unit inmate undergoing treatment for symptoms of covid-19 died in a Little Rock hospital Tuesday, officials said.
The inmate was serving a sentence at the Malvern facility for kidnapping, according to a news release issued by the state Department of Corrections. The release doesn’t identify the man, but states he was in his mid-60s.
He was pronounced dead at Baptist Medical Center, officials said.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.