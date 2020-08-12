Inmate treated for covid-19 symptoms dies in Little Rock hospital

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes covid-19. ( NIAID-RML via AP )

A Ouachita River Unit inmate undergoing treatment for symptoms of covid-19 died in a Little Rock hospital Tuesday, officials said.

The inmate was serving a sentence at the Malvern facility for kidnapping, according to a news release issued by the state Department of Corrections. The release doesn’t identify the man, but states he was in his mid-60s.

He was pronounced dead at Baptist Medical Center, officials said.