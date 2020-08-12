Lightning outlast Blue Jackets in 5-OT thriller

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) clears the puck under pressure from Columbus Blue Jackets center Nathan Gerbe (24) during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO -- Brayden Point scored 10:27 into the fifth overtime, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Tuesday in the fourth-longest game in Stanley Cup playoff history.

Point scored from just above the left circle, beating Joonas Korpisalo after the goaltender made an NHL-record 85 saves. Point also scored way back in the first period of Game 1 of the best-of-seven series.

Vezina Trophy finalist Andrei Vasilevskiy also was outstanding for Tampa Bay, making 61 stops. The teams combined for 151 shots -- most in a NHL game since the league began officially tracking the statistic in 1955-56.

"It's tiring for sure but then it gets fun at some point," Point said. "I don't know how many guys played a game like that, that long. It was an exciting one."

The teams are meeting in the first round for the second straight year, with the Lightning looking to rebound from being swept 16 months ago by the underdog Blue Jackets, who became the first No. 8 seed to oust the winner of the Presidents' Trophy in four games.

Pierre-Luc Dubois scored on the power play and Oliver Bjorkstrand added a goal late in the second period to give Columbus -- the No. 7 seed in the East -- a pair of short-lived leads in regulation.

Yanni Gourde had the other goal for the second-seeded Lightning.

Game 2 is Thursday.

While there's no denying last season's early exit from the playoffs has been a source of motivation for much of the past 16 months, coach Jon Cooper and the Lightning insist this series is about a lot more than redemption.

After all, both teams have decidedly different looks, with Artemi Panarin, Sergei Bobrovsky and Matt Duchene no longer with Columbus, and Pat Maroon, Kevin Shattenkirk and Blake Coleman bolstering Tampa Bay's talent-laden roster.

The Lightning played Game 1 without injured captain Steven Stamkos. But Norris Trophy finalist Victor Hedman, who appeared to twist an ankle during last Saturday's round-robin finale against Philadelphia, skated and had an assist on Tampa Bay's first goal.

With goaltender Elvis Merzlikins ruled out for the opener, Korpisalo started for Columbus and kept his team close by stopping 26 of 27 shots in the first two periods. The Lightning pulled even at 2-all on Gourde's goal just 23 seconds into the third, but weren't able to finish it off in regulation despite outshooting the Blue Jackets 41-26 up to that point.

"You just try to go save by save, not thinking too much," Korpisalo said. "I think I felt pretty good. The boys, they were battling hard in front of me."

The teams created numerous scoring opportunities in overtime, however Korpisalo and Vasilevskiy remained on top of their games.

FLAMES 3, STARS 2

EDMONTON, Alberta -- Rasmus Andersson scored the tiebreaking goal on a wrist shot after Dillon Dube scored twice in the first period for the Calgary Flames, who beat the Dallas Stars in Game 1 of their best-of-seven Western Conference playoff series Tuesday.

Andersson scored on a rush with four minutes left in the second period, with the defenseman taking a strong shot and the puck skirting over the top of defenseman Andrej Sekera's stick blade on its way to the net.

Cam Talbot stopped 24 shots for the Flames, including a power-play attempt by Joe Pavelski with 10 seconds left in the game.

Game 2 is Thursday.

Dallas already had an extra skater on the ice after sending goalie Anton Khudobin to the bench, and then had a 6-on-4 advantage because of a mistake by captain Mark Giordano. The 36-year-old defenseman, who has spent all 14 of his NHL seasons with the Flames, got a delay of game penalty after knocking the puck out of play when trying to clear it with 49 seconds left.

But Dallas got only one shot on goal in that final stretch, the attempt by Pavelski, whose goal with 31 seconds left pushed the Stars into overtime Sunday when they won their last game in the round robin among the conference's top four seeds.

Khudobin, who in 10 NHL seasons had never started a postseason game before last week's round-robin play, had 23 saves.

Columbus Blue Jackets center Liam Foudy (19) celebrates the goal by teammate Oliver Bjorkstrand (28) behind Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the second period of an NHL Eastern Conference Stanley Cup first-round playoff hockey game in Toronto on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Seth Jones (3) picks up a holding call as Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) makes a short handed breakaway attempt on Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo (70) during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Tampa Bay Lightning center Blake Coleman (20) drives Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Cam Atkinson (13) into the ice over Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) makes a save on the Columbus Blue Jackets during the third period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Columbus Blue Jackets defenceman Seth Jones (3) picks up a holding call as Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) makes a short-handed breakaway attempt on Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo (70) during the second period of an NHL Eastern Conference Stanley Cup first-round playoff hockey game in Toronto on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)