MLB roundups

INTERLEAGUE

BREWERS 6, TWINS 4 Jedd Gyorko blasted a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning as Milwaukee came from behind to beat Minnesota. Eddie Rosario of the Twins and Manny Pina of the Brewers each hit two home runs. Minnesota's Jorge Polanco and Milwaukee's Avisail Garcia also homered.

ROCKIES 8, DIAMONDBACKS 7 Charlie Blackmon raised his batting average to .500 with three hits, including a key double during a six-run burst in the eighth inning that led Colorado over Arizona. After starting out the year 0 for 9, Blackmon has hit in 15 consecutive games. He's 34 for 68 through 17 games in the coronavirus-shortened 60-game season. Nolan Arenado hit a two-run homer and Raimel Tapia added three hits, including a two-run double in the eighth for Colorado.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

RANGERS 4, MARINERS 2 Nick Solak singled three times and drove in three runs, leading Texas to a victory over Seattle. Solak had a two-run single in the first and an RBI hit in third, when Willie Calhoun added another run-scoring single. Calhoun's hit scored slugger Joey Gallo, who was hit by a pitch twice and walked his other two times up. Edinson Volquez (2-1) was awarded the victory. Rafael Montero pitched a perfect ninth for his third save.

ANGELS 6, ATHLETICS 0 Dylan Bundy threw seven scoreless innings of four-hit ball in another superb start, Jason Castro hit a three-run homer and the Los Angeles Angels won back-to-back games for the first time this season. Anthony Rendon, Castro and Brian Goodwin homered in the fourth off Mike Fiers (1-1), and David Fletcher homered in the sixth inning to give the Angels back-to-back home games with at least four homers for the first time in franchise history.