NBA roundups

BUCKS 126, WIZARDS 113

Brook Lopez scored 24 points and Milwaukee beat Washington after Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was ejected in the second quarter for headbutting Moritz Wagner.

Wagner took a charge from Antetokounmpo, who didn't like the call in what had become a physical game early on.

During a break in the action with Milwaukee challenging the call, Antetokounmpo approached Wagner on the way to the bench and started jabbering at him before headbutting him and drawing the ejection.

Rui Hachimura led the Wizards with 20 points.

KINGS 112, PELICANS 106

Harrison Barnes scored 25 points, including 12 in the third quarter, and the Kings beat the Pelicans.

The Kings earned their second victory in the NBA restart -- each over the Pelicans.

With both teams eliminated from the playoffs, among the top starters given the night off were Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson and Kings leading scorer De'Aaron Fox.