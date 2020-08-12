Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Arkansas State Police

• James Shepherd, 51, of 20836 Richland View Road in Elkins was arrested Saturday in connection with financial identity fraud and criminal impersonation. Shepherd was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Kevin Brungardt, 37, of 502 NW D St. in Bentonville was arrested Saturday in connection with domestic battering and criminal mischief. Brungardt was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

• Eric Karimi, 37, of 171 Pinyon Place in Fayetteville was arrested Saturday in connection with theft of property and theft by receiving. Karimi was released Monday from the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Micheal Hoy, 29, of 3400 N. 46th St. in Farmington was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault. Hoy was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Springdale

• Dillon Mullis, 24, of 3280 N. 56th St. in Springdale was arrested Saturday in connection with battery. Mullis was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

• Louis Mack, 41, of 132 E. 15th St. in Fayetteville was arrested Saturday in connection with breaking or entering and endangering the welfare of a minor. Mack was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

• Selvin Umana-Umana, 21, of 309 E. Maple Ave. in Springdale was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault. Umana-Umana was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Kenia Araujo-Martinez, 20, of 2102 Redbird Circle in Springdale was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and domestic battering. Araujo-Martinez was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Donald Webb, 48, of 12615 Patton Road in Farmington was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault. Webb was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.