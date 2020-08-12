Plans taking shape

If high school football is played in Arkansas this fall, it will likely have a dramatically different look.

While tackles and touchdowns are common at a Friday night football game, there are two more items that may be part of the atmosphere this fall -- limited stadium capacity and masks.

During their first three meetings, the state's high school sports advisory committee chosen by Gov. Asa Hutchinson have discussed different guidelines for a return to play this fall.

Lance Taylor, the executive director of the Arkansas Activities Association, told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Tuesday that there's a good possibility that stadiums across the state will be limited to 66% capacity because of the state's current guidelines and anyone entering will be required to wear a mask.

"It will be like going to church and having to space out," Taylor said.

Taylor said each school district has to submit a plan to the Arkansas Department of Health for approval on their plans for seating at football and volleyball games.

Players, coaches, fans, school officials, concession workers and media members will likely be expected to be screened before entering for a game.

As far as the sidelines, Taylor said that the players' box may be extended from the 10-yard line to the other 10-yard line, while the coaches box is expected to be from the 25-yard line to the other 25-yard line. Media may be asked to be between the 10-yard line and the end zone and in the back of the end zone.

The AAA has said that the football season is scheduled to start on time Aug. 27. Taylor said Tuesday that the association's goal primarily is to make sure the athletes and everyone involved is safe.

"We want to start," Taylor said. "But more importantly, we want to finish."

John Daniels, who is the Little Rock School District Athletic Director, said the district has sent the health department their seating capacity plan. One option the district is planning involves sending an allotment of tickets to the visiting teams so their family members can get an opportunity to purchase tickets first. Then, the tickets that are sent back to the LRSD will be sold to the public on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Arkansas' high school football schedule features 11 weeks of the regular season, in which teams are allotted 10 games. Then, the playoffs are five weeks, but shorter depending on the classification. The final weekend of the season is scheduled Dec. 11-12 with the Class 2A, 3A, and 4A state championship games at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

Taylor said he didn't know when the governor would provide an update on the 2020 season. The advisory committee is meeting again today at the AAA office in North Little Rock. It has been sending their recommendations and concerns to the governor's office.

Arkansas is one of 13 states that is planning to start the football season on time, along with border states Missouri, Oklahoma and Tennessee.

Taylor said that multiple options, such as delaying the season, have been discussed by the advisory committee, which is led by Arkansas Surgeon General Dr. Greg Bledsoe. The Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences announced Tuesday that they have postponed their football seasons, but Taylor said he doesn't see the college conference decisions affecting high schools.

Daniels said that with the opening of schools Aug. 24, he feels that a delay in the football schedule could be the best thing for schools across the state.

"It would give us the time to get the kids back in school and see how school is going to work," said Daniels, whose district will offer in-person and virtual instruction.

"I'd love for our teams to play for a conference championship and a state championship. But I just want to see our kids play and get after it. It would be a shame if they put in all of this work and we have to shut it down."

Coronavirus cases this summer have been been prevalent throughout the state's athletic programs. As of Tuesday, 18 schools have had at least one positive covid-19 case or someone was exposed to the virus. Since Aug. 3 when football teams were able to start fall practice, eight schools have reported at least one case.

Daniels said if cases were to break out during the football season, the district will follow the health department guidelines. He said he and other 7A-Central Conference athletic directors have been meeting throughout the summer about possible covid-19 cases during the season and what could happen with games and practices.

Carol Fleming, the president of the Arkansas Education Association, said athletics are important but emphasized academics must be considered first.

"When you look at extracurricular activities, especially with the student-athletes, the word student is always first," Fleming said. "But those activities do help to round out the student and their emotional development."

"My hope is that everybody remains safe and healthy, and that they have the support that they need. It is trying times for everyone. It is an ever-evolving situation.

"We are all in this together."

Football benefit games are expected to begin next week across the state. Taylor said that the advisory committee recommended the games only have two teams instead of a jamboree-type setting with multiple teams.

Daniels said that three of the four LRSD schools will not have their scrimmages next week. Little Rock Central was scheduled to play Marion, while Little Rock Parkview was to meet Little Rock Catholic, and Little Rock Southwest had planned to visit Pine Bluff. Little Rock Hall is scheduled to host Des Arc in a scrimmage Aug. 18, but Daniels said that game is up in the air because the district is awaiting approval from the health department on its seating-capacity plan.

Pulaski Academy’s Braden Bratcher (middle) celebrates with teammates after winning the Class 5A state championship in December. Arkansas’ high school football season features 11 weeks of regular-season play, followed by up to ve weeks of playoff games. (Democrat-Gazette file photo)

The LRSD uses four stadiums for their high schools -- Central at Quigley-Cox Stadium, Parkview at War Memorial Stadium, Hall at Scott Field and Southwest at Gryphon Stadium.

Hall Coach Jim Withrow, who is also the president of the Arkansas Football Coaches Association, admitted Tuesday that his team, like most teams in the state, are playing catch-up considering that they finally just got to wear helmets earlier this month and wear full gear this week.

Withrow is in his first year at Hall after spending 13 years at Sylvan Hills and the previous seven at Mills. He's hopeful that there will be a 2020 season, but he isn't sure.

"All you can do is say, 'This is the calendar.' You have to get your team ready," Withrow said. "I can't tell you what's going to happen. You prepare as much as you can for it. The kids are excited to be out here. The coaches are excited.

"But it's not a normal year. We'll have to make the best of it."