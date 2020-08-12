PREP FOOTBALL Young, Dameron eager for new roles

FORT SMITH -- Remaining patient paid off for Chris Young, the new football coach at Greenwood after being hired 20 years ago as an assistant with the Bulldogs.

Young was promoted from offensive coordinator to replace Rick Jones, who resigned in February to accept a position at the University of Missouri, where Alma graduate Eli Drinkwitz is the new head coach. Young spent 11 years as offensive coordinator for Jones, who guided Greenwood to eight state championships in 16 years as coach.

"Obviously, we've had some opportunities to leave, but Greenwood is a special place," Young said. "I understand that and my family understands that. I had a front row seat for the last 16 years with coach Jones and I learned a ton from him. Now, I'm just excited to get out there and do it on my own."

Young is among a handful of new head coaches in the Fort Smith area, including Kim Dameron at Fort Smith Southside, Rusty Bush at Alma, Doc Crowley at Booneville, and Doug Powell at Waldron. Young will make his head coaching debut for Greenwood on Sept. 4 at Southside.

He'll then face Fort Smith Northside where his dad, Joe Fred Young, coached for several years.

"It's going to be fun," said Young, who played basketball at Northside and soccer at Central Arkansas. "I graduated from Northside and had a great time growing up in Fort Smith when my dad was there. Those people were very good to me and I've still got a lot of friends over there involved with that program."

Young expects a smooth transition from offensive coordinator to head coach at Greenwood, which finished 10-2 last season after being eliminated by Searcy in the Class 6A state playoffs. The Bulldogs will continue to utilize the Spread offense that Young maneuvered to great success over the years.

Southside went outside its school district and hired Dameron to replace Jeff Williams, who left after 15 years to become head coach at Pea Ridge. Dameron has a long resume as a college coach, including Eastern Illinois, where he was head coach, but his roots run deep in Arkansas as a former Razorback and high school star who graduated from Rogers High.

As a senior, Dameron led a Rogers team that won the 4A-West Conference championship and finished 11-1 after losing to Jonesboro in the semifinals of the state playoffs.

"This is kind of like coming home for me," Dameron said. "The last time we came down here with Rogers, (Jim) Rowland was head coach at Southside. I was playing for 'Blackie' Bond and we won that game in 1978 when we went 10-0 in the conference."

Dameron has plenty of work to do with the Mavericks, who fell to 1-9 overall and 0-7 last season in 7A-Central Conference play. He'll make his Southside coaching debut against Northside, the Mavericks' long time rival, on Aug. 28. It'll be the first nonconference game between the schools since the 1980s and will kickstart the prep football season in the state.

"I wouldn't have it any other way," said Dameron, who last coached a high school game as an assistant at Prairie Grove in 1985. "I'm real excited about the opportunity to play Northside. I'd rather do it right now that later on, anyway. It excites me that it's Game One."