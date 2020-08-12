Sections
Rains cause flooding, evacuations in southwest Arkansas

by The Associated Press | Today at 2:46 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption A flash flood warning remains in effect until noon Wednesday for parts of the Texarkana region. (Photo/Texarkana Gazette)

TEXARKANA — Heavy rains brought flooding that forced the evacuation of a retirement center in southwestern Arkansas on Wednesday with no injuries reported.

Meteorologist Joe Nuttall with the National Weather Service in Shreveport, Louisiana, said 30-40 people were forced from the center in Texarkana, Arkansas, as more than seven inches of rain fell between midnight Tuesday and mid-afternoon Wednesday.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qlk-5ASrTZM]

The storm was moving out of the area and weakening Wednesday afternoon after also dropping heavy rain north of Texarkana and in eastern Texarkana, Texas.

Emergency officials in Texarkana did not immediately respond to a phone call for comment.

Nuttall said the storm was not related to a rare wind storm known as derecho that struck the Midwest.

