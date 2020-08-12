Rogers council accepts grant money

ROGERS -- The city will receive a $10,400 grant from the Arkansas Department of Health.

The money will go to medical supplies for the Fire Department's ambulances, Fire Chief Tom Jenkins said Tuesday during the City Council meeting. The trauma readiness grant doesn't require the city to contribute any matching money, and the council voted to accept the grant.

The council also approved a $94,955 contract with Conway-based Nabholz Construction for emergency drainage work.

The work is needed to install a storm drain on the north side of Pleasant Grove Road to prevent excess water from reaching homes, said Frankie Guyll, Street Department superintendent.

The council approved a request by Candlewood Conner to rezone 3850 S. Pope Road from agricultural and residential multifamily to residential single family, which allows single family homes to be there. A request by Magnolia Farms Townhomes to add 14 townhomes to West Oliver Drive east of Interstate 49 also got the green light.

All items passed unanimously.

The council held its meetings via Zoom, in light of the covid-19 pandemic for months.

Council member Betsy Reithemeyer said Tuesday she would like the council members to meet in person for its annual meeting to discuss the next year's budget, granted they can properly socially distance.

Department heads present their budget proposals, including requests for new purchases, for the following year to the council during the annual budget meeting. The meeting in 2019 to discuss the 2020 budget lasted several hours.

Mayor Greg Hines and Casey Wilhelm, finance director, said they would look into finding a space for the council to meet.